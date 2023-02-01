Hollywood filmmaker Tarsem Singh to shoot his first film in India, Dear Jassi

In what can be termed as one of the most landmark cinematic achievements in recent times, the much acclaimed and celebrated Hollywood director, Tarsem Singh, recently shot his first film in India, Dear Jassi. Some of his most notable movies in Hollywood include The Cell starring Jennifer Lopez, The Fall starring Lee Pace, Immortals starring Henry Cavill and Frieda Pinto, Mirror Mirror starring Julia Roberts and Self/Less starring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Kingsley.

Other than feature films, Tarsem is globally renowned for his award-winning ad films and music videos featuring the world’s topmost brands and artistes like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, R.E.M and Enrique Iglesias amongst others.

Based on a true story, Dear Jassi has been shot by the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin. The film is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, Creative Strokes Group and Tarsem himself. The script has been written by Amit Rai.

The subject of the film has always been close to Tarsem. “It’s my passion project,” he says. “And I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told.” The film’s crew consists of an eclectic mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada.

Tarsem believes it was the correct synergy that made the film possible. “I had a great set of producers partnering with me on this film.”

Dear Jassi was shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of 2 weeks will be shot in Canada very soon.

The film will see an huge worldwide release in mid-2023.