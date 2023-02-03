Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat gets flooded with praises

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial venture Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat hits the theatres today and going by the early response and adulation, the coming-of-age romantic drama is already being hailed amongst the filmmaker’s finest.

The Alaya F and Karan Mehta starrer was recently screened for fellow industry mates and received an overwhelming and unanimously positive response. Several celebrities took to their social media to praise the film.

While Radhika Apte encouraged her followers to "go watch the film", Aishwarya Sushmita called it a "super fun watch" and referred to it as "Anurag Kashyap in his best narrative form –a love story". The legendary poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar said, “When you watch this film you immediately know this is a Anurag Kashyap film”. Arjun Kanungo mentioned "how APWDM holds you right till the very end and that the old Anurag Kashyap is back" apart from calling out the great performances.

Zoya Akhtar said, "You Have Been Missed Anurag ♥️ Can’t wait to see this." Karan Johar added, "An Anurag Kashyap film that needs to be watched! Make this love story your weekend watch! The two actors Alaya F and Karan Mehta are fantastic." While Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations Anurag Kashyap on the release of your film", Alia Bhatt added, "Looking forward to watching this love-filled film."

The film also won the critics’ and opinion makers’ votes as Subhash K Jha mentioned, “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is Anurag Kashyap’s finest work in years. Alaya F is a revelation”, while Movie Synthesis said, “Anurag Kashyap and his raw, unfiltered, unconventional love stories are a thing of beauty”.

‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ was also praised for its music by Amit Trivedi, with many calling the scores ‘insanely beautiful’, ‘beats that will make you dance’ and ‘path breaking’.

Kashyap’s latest directorial is a look at modern-day young relationships and their exploration in a world plagued with prejudices, predatory behaviour and the unwillingness from older generations in their acceptance. The film also marks the filmmaker’s reunion with Amit Trivedi, a partnership behind the music of Dev D, Manmarziyaan and other breakthrough albums.

The film is running at the theatres!