Filmmaker Atanu Ghosh comes back with another gripping tale, Aaro Ek Prithibi 

After mesmerising the audience with a very engaging tale on screen, Binisutoy, filmmaker Atanu Ghosh has come up with his first release of 2023, Aaro Ek Prithibi. Set in London the film has an ensemble cast comprising Kaushik Ganguly, Anindita Bose, Shaheb Bhattacherjee and debutante Tasnia Farin in crucial roles. Unlike his other thought-provoking films, this one too has elements of thriller, mystery and romance in it.

We get chatty with the National Award-winning director about the same.

All your stories are distinctly different from each other but there's always an element of mystery present. Does this one too have that?

My films have a quest in terms of exploration of the human psyche and behavioral patterns of people against the changing perspectives of contemporary times. But I have never done any thriller till now. This one is a drama, mystery, and noir, all rolled into one. Yes, there is engaging suspense from the start to finish, but the treatment stays truthful to human experience and emotions.

What is the thought behind the film?

This film traces Pratiksha’s (played by Tasnia Farin) turbulent journey after reaching London, where she faces unexpected twists and turns. It takes her from one world to another -- she encounters an intriguing young woman named Ayesha, a middle-aged, unpredictable bohemian named Srikanto, and a host of strangers. Finally, when her dream faces its biggest challenge, Pratiksha must turn to the secret she has kept hidden all these years.

Some people are on the run throughout their lives, searching for a home to settle down and live peacefully. But in this rootless age, the concept of home has become tarnished and elusive. With risks and threats looming large, any unsuspected action, an impulsive decision, or a momentary lure can leave us out on the streets. That's the bigger thought behind the film.

Atanu Ghosh

How was it directing filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly?

Kaushik is a brilliant actor, and as a person, he has deep-rooted sensitivity and perception of life. So it was really wonderful working with him and interacting with him all through the shoot.

And how was debutante Tasnia Farin?

Tasnia is very gifted and so young and yet she has all the depth and maturity to handle complex roles such as Pratiksha. She is always relying on her instincts and that is why her act is so refreshing and vibrant.