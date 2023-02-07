Actor Chandan K Anand plays business tycoon in web series

Actor Chandan K Anand best known for his work in TV shows like Durga Aur Charu, Barrister Babu, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Meet, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kum among others and projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, The Body, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and Rangbaaz is currently seen in a pivotal role in Netflix's Class. Helmed by director Ashim Ahluwalia, the show released on February 3.

Spilling beans on his role he states, "I am portraying Suraj Ahuja a well known builder and business tycoon based in New Delhi. He is politically connected and it’s his School - Hampton International; where our show class is set. It’s sad that in his school, his daughter is murdered and the whole series is about unfolding the mystery who killed her. In Class, I have a very estranged relationship with my daughter Suhani Ahuja."

Speaking about how he prepped for the role he tells, "Well, every role which comes is a challenge because an actor has to bring life to what’s just on papers. It’s the soul that an actor has to bring to any role or character and it’s not easy. Suraj Ahuja is a high-profile multi-millionaire builder who own -offices, towers, schools and basically he is all into construction, money laundering, black money and drugs."

He adds, "So finding the psyche is what becomes challenge where the character of Ahuja should be an appealing persona with so much dark shade to him, over that our director Ashim Ahluwalia is a treat for any actor to work with. He won’t let you move a dialogue ahead, if he doesn’t feel and see life on screen in the character an actor is portraying. So it’s always a challenge for any actor to create in such parameters."

When quizzed if there was any pressure being a part of a remake of an already hit Spanish show Elite, he reveals, "No pressures, I normally don’t watch the old series when any adaptations are being recreated as I don’t want to have any previous impression. It’s my individual belief and process; I had been doing this since theatre days. When video recording of plays were shown to actors to perform the way earlier actor had performed. So, I never watched any of the episodes or performance to portray Suraj Ahuja. For my preparation, script was more than enough and rest is magic to be created on action called by the director."