Shiamak Davar's choreography for Vishal Bharadwaj's Fursat is winning people's hearts

Vishal Bharadwaj's Fursat starring Ishaan Khattar is out now. Its pure magic grabs attention and keeps you glued to the screen till the end. Vishal Bharadwaj directed this short film shot in iPhone 14 and has ticked all the right boxes.

Gulzar wrote the lyrics, and the soundtrack was composed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The beautiful amalgamation of these fine artists was backed up by the stunning choreography of Shiamak Davar, also known as the "guru of modern contemporary dance." Ishaan Khattar, the lead protagonist of this film, has been an ardent student of Shiamak and has been associated with the institute for the longest time.

This is the first time the student and teacher have collaborated on a short film that has received a lot of love from the viewers. Speaking exclusively to us about Fursat and his experience working on this project, Shiamak Davar says, "When I heard the script for the first time, I was intrigued. As a choreographer, working on projects that make you work hard and bring something fresh to the table is always interesting. The essence of it should connect with your audience. Fursat did that."

Shiamak (L) and Vishal Bhardwaj

Shiamak adds, "It was a wonderful experience working with Vishal Bharadwaj. He is a visionary filmmaker who has been blessed with immense knowledge about his art. Ishaan has been brilliant. He executed the choreography beautifully. I have seen him from scratch, and him doing a phenomenal job was truly an emotional moment for me."

Fursat is a 30-minute musical tale about the journey of a man who is so fixated on influencing the future that he runs the risk of losing what is most important to him in the here and now.

The film is exclusively streaming on YouTube.