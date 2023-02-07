Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anamica Kadamb's upcoming short film Adira chronicles journey of women

Actress Anamica Kadamb, best known for her award-winning film Binnu ka Sapna, and television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vidya will be next seen in short film Adira on Hotstar, set to release on Women's Day week.

Helmed by director-producer Rahul Datta of Colourblind Entertainment, the film also stars Arsh Sehrawat, Abhinav Sharma and Vyan Datta.

Sharing about her character, Anamica says, "I am playing the main protagonist in this film.This is one of the best characters I've played so far, which has many layers in it. It's a special project for me as it's poster releases on my father's birthday. It’s a journey of women, playing different roles at every stage of life."

A still from the film

Speaking about the challenges of playing this role, she says, "This role was very challenging for me as it has many shades in it. I had to portray a high class woman and, on the other hand, a poor woman. I tried to learn from the real people by meeting them and also with lots of conversation between us."

Giving insights about the show, she tells, "The role is all about the struggle of a married woman who is totally dependent on her husband. But her life got totally changed because of some incident that happened with her. This film is more about never giving up in life. It’s a women centric story. But also it has a message for everyone who just don't rely on their destiny and fortune, but work hard."