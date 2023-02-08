Model-actor Naina Bhan makes debut with Netflix's Class, essays a wealthy, fashionable girl

Model and filmmaker Naina Bhan makes her acting debut with Netflix's show Class, a remake of Spanish hit series Elite. Helmed by director Ashim Ahluwalia, the show released on February 3 and describing her character Naina shares,"I play Koel Kalra who is a student at the exclusive Hampton High school in Delhi and one of the main characters in the show. Koel is a wealthy, fashionable, and confident young woman, who is unapologetic about her privileged background and the power it brings. She is unafraid to speak her mind and is equal parts charming and diabolical".

Koel has been in a long term relationship with her classmate Sharan and while they look picture perfect on the surface, tensions bubble underneath when Balli, a scholarship student from Nurpur Khatola enters the school. Koel is fiercely loyal but also fiercely self serving. She is not afraid to go after what she wants.

Naina Bhan

Speaking about what makes Class different from other young adult/teen series, she says, "Class is a series that Indian audiences have never seen before. The show delves into the lives of young adults who are finding a place in this world and in society. With a few students coming from economically lower backgrounds, the series follows their tensions as they struggle to fit in and form different dynamics and cliques with the privileged students of Hampton High. With ideologies clashing, friendships getting questioned, relationships crashing down, the lives of our characters spin out of control when a classmate is found murdered. It is a gritty, voyeuristic, dark binge worthy campus drama."

Sharing about her working experience as a newcomer, she says, "Being our first mainstream project and many of us being first-time actors. However, what made the experience even more special was the bond that developed between the cast. We watched each other grow not only as actors but also as characters on the show, supporting each other every step of the way. It almost feels like serendipity that I knew half the cast before the show. Moses Koul, who plays Sharan, Madhyama Seghal who plays Saba, and I all grew up in the same neighborhood in Delhi. I even used to take Hindustani classical music lessons at Madhyama's house when I was a child. Ayesha Kanga, who plays Yashika, and I attended the National Institute of Design together and Zeyn Shaw, who plays Veer, and I went to school together."