Mrunal Thakur sports a grunge-glam look for the film Selfiee's song with Akshay Kumar

In the much-anticipated trailer of the film Selfiee the visuals of Mrunal Thakur with Akshay Kumar has sparked a lot of excitement amongst fans.

Mrunal Thakur’s involvement with the project has been tight-lipped so far with no information out there, until now. The actress is set to be doing an extremely important cameo in the film and is playing a real-life actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar’s character. Akshay who plays an action hero and is seen in a high octane action sequence with Mrunal Thakur in this movie.

Mrunal Thakur

Now, with the first teaser of her cameo song, Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe, coming out we see the actress donning multiple glamorous avatars in the song including a grungy look.

Speaking of the cameo and the song, Mrunal says, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and I’m excited to see the audience's response to the song”.