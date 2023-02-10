Filmmakers Sarmistha Maiti Rajdeep Paul's second feature Mon Potongo's looks revealed! 

After impressing all with their debut film Kalkokkho, filmmakers Sarmistha Maiti and Rajdeep Paul are all set to release their second film, Mon Potongo. Produced by Anjan Bose's production house Aurora Film Corporation, Mon Potongo's characters' looks got revealed today and the movie is ready to do festival rounds.

Comprising an eclectic cast including National award-winning actor Seema Biswas, Joy Sengupta, debutants Subhankar Mohanta & Baishakhi Roy, Amit Saha, Tannistha Biswas, Janardan Ghosh, Tribikram Ghosh, Anindita Ghosh, Anindo Roy among others, the film will also feature many real-life pavement dwellers and street children.

Seema Biswas in Mon Potongo

While speaking about the film, the director duo say, "First, Mon Potongo (Mindflies) is absolutely different from Kalkokkho (House of Time). Kalkokkho is much morbid as a film while Mindflies deals with life, colourful aspects that celebrate life above all. It is an ode to the flight of desire - amoral, relentless, unrestrained."

Joy Sengupta in Mon Potongo

The film narrates the story of a madly-in-love inter-faith couple who run away from the village fearing persecution and find shelter on the open pavements of the city streets. As they get accustomed to the harsh life on the streets their minds are enchanted by a throne-like “Seat of Power” inside an exquisite furniture showroom which they want to gift to and share with each other as a token of their love. The ambitious duo does not want to be like insects that crawl and get crushed on the roads.

Mon Potongo's look reveal

They want to climb up the social ladder so that they can attain their desired “seat of power”. Their obsession to attain that seat leads them through the tempting bylanes of wealth, intellectuality and power and meet a cast of colourful characters. Their love falls apart and they drift apart from each other. Their minds fly like insects that fly too close to the fire only to be burnt by it. Hatred, fear, insecurity and traditional misconceptions about masculinity and femininity drive them into a spiralling journey towards doom until they can finally realize their folly when they witness the transiency of wealth, the vanity of intellectuality and the brutality of state-backed power. Will they be able to acknowledge each others’ sacrifices, break the shackles of temptation and rise by above their selfish desires to sacrifice for the greater good because only then can they transform their desired “Seat of Power” into the “Seat of Love”.