Paoli and Ritwick reunite for Pritha Chakraborty's next Paharganj Halt

What do we understand by love? How many different types of loves do we experience? Valentine’s day is the perfect occasion to ask these questions and the director, Pritha Chakraborty is bringing forth her next feature film, to do exactly that.

After, the success of Mukherjee Da’r Bou, the young director Pritha Chakraborty is all set to start her new film Paharganj Halt, with Paoli Dam and Ritwick Chakraborty as her leads. The film reunites these powerhouse performers after almost 3 years. It is produced by Pratik Chakraborty, under the banner of Pramod Films who have given the industry films like Sweater, Abar Bachhor Kuri Por, Bhotbhoti and more. Known for their Hindi projects like Itwar, Tehreer, and more recently Maara, starring R Madhavan, Pramod Films is bringing different kinds of stories, curated for today’s audience.

Interestingly, while the world celebrates romantic love, Paharganj Halt introduces the concept of self-love on Valentine’s Day. As the making of the film is announced, Paoli Dam comments, "I am very glad to be part of a project like this because it’s a very different kind of storytelling. And in this film, we will talk about ‘self love’ which is a very important concept to understand because we hardly think of ourselves as worth loving. I hope this film will teach us better."

"Usually when we are offered scripts, it is a romantic story of a man and a woman. That’s what is expected out of castings like this but what attracted me to this script was how differently this film handles a male-female relationship. It has very relatable, run-of-the-mill characters but a uniquely told story," adds Ritwick Chakraborty commenting on the script.

Though tight-lipped about the story, the writer and director of the film, Pritha says, "As a filmmaker, I have always tried to explore the multiple layers of human relations and experiences. The way Mukherjee Da'r Bou talked about the less explored side of a mother and daughter-in-law’s relation, Paharganj Halt will also showcase the extraordinary layers of human experience of very ordinary characters."

While the unique name of the film draws a picture of a quaint little town with a potential of rare stories, the audience has to wait to find out more.