Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj essays a mysterious guy in Aniruddha Roy Choudhury's Lost

Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj, who was previously seen in Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, S.P Chauhan, Satellite Shankar with Suraj Pancholi will feature in the upcoming Zee 5 investigative thriller web film Lost. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, the movie is slated to release tomorrow.

Spilling beans on his role Bhardwaj says, "I play a mysterious character named Thakur in the film. Thakur and a guy called Shakeel create fear and a twist in the narrative. They look sober and normal, but they are very opposite of what they show or look like. It's one of the prominent characters taking the narrative forward. Aniruddha was looking for an actor for this role. Casting director Jogi Malang thought I would be good fit for it, so he asked me to audition for it. After a couple of rounds, I got selected."

Sharing his about the challenges of playing Thakur, he says, "It was very challenging because Thakur is not any normal negative character or caricaturish villain so it was tough pick a reference from other films or environment but create your own. The character was complex and mysterious, so it was important to keep him realistic instead of making him an obvious villain."

Describing his experience working with Pankaj Kapur and Yami Gautam he states, "Most of my scenes were with Pankaj Kapur and I was more excited to work with him because in my film school I have him as an actor's case study in one of the subject. So he is a huge part of my learning experience. He is truly admirable in terms of characterization. So I was very excited to share space with him which is one of my biggest achievement. About Yami, she is so precise and always in her character on set. She is very supportive for her co-actors. She is very passionate about her work and her dedication reflects on her body language and face."

Mentioning his experience with director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury he added, "It's one of the best experiences working with him. He is so cool and makes us feel comfortable on the sets. Working with a critically acclaimed and national award winning director is a learning experience in itself."

Lastly, giving insights about the film he tells, "Lost is different because it's more realistic and not a caricaturish thrillers that we see today. It is based on true incidents of suspicious missing cases. It's emphasis is more on human emotions and life."

The film's cast includes Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and other prominent actors.