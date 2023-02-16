Darshan's 56th film titled Kaatera, intense motion poster unveiled

The title of Challenging Star Darshan's 56th film, di- rected by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and bankrolled by Rock- line Entertainments, has been announced as Kaatera. The makers shared the title along with the first look motion poster, on the occasion of the Challenging star's birthday on February 16, and the glimpse which was revealed at midnight went viral within minutes of its release.

The director, who created a buzz earlier with the poster, has continued the trend with the new motion poster. The intriguing image featured a dog leading a flock of sheep and was captioned. "It is the responsibility of the one who is leading to show the way to those who are following." The glimpse revealed on Thursday feels raw and rustic, and promises the fans a compelling commercial mass entertainer. Reportedly the film is based on a real-life incident, with its core plot rooted in a village in Karnataka in the 1970s. The motion poster, which is filled with fire effects, has a high-voltage song sung by Sunitha S Murali playing in the background. There is also a visual of a blood-stained machete, which is backed by a punchline delivered by Darshan, which translates as, “Every machete, gets red only twice. Once, when it is forged, and the only other time when it is soaked in blood. Then we have a close-up of Darshan in the frame, who is seen wearing a kumkum on his forehead, with a fiery look. The actor clad in a dark ma- roon t-shirt and lungi is seen wielding the machete, with farmers gathered in the background.

According to Tharun, the title Kaatera translates to a couple of meanings. "There is a goddess by the name Kaateramma, Kaati is also a Kannada name for Bison, which is popular in Karnataka. Kaatera suits the powerful impact the film's story will create." says Tharun, who also states that the film has a perfect balance of realism and the necessary commercial element.

Kaatera is the third collaboration of the actor and director. After playing a pivotal role in the latter's directorial debut Chowka, the two teamed up for Roberrt, which was declared a big hit at the box office. The film marks the debut of Malashree's daughter, Radhana Ram and it also has Jagapathi Babu is part of the project. With Maasthi, penning the dialogues, the film has Sudhakar S Raj handling the cinematography. The film's shooting which is progressing at various intervals will resume its next schedule on February 22.