Hindi remake of Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi readies for its release!

The Hindi remake of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi is all set for its nationwide release. The film produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and was launched by SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad as he inaugurated the mahurat of the film.

The Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi was filled with emotion and took audiences through the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India from the places far away and live without any official identity.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda

The Hindi remake directed by VV Vinayak starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, that has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad has finally wrapped its shoot and is gearing for its nationwide release.

While details are under wraps at the moment, it’s rumoured that the makers will be making a big announcement soon, much to the excitement of fans. While Sreenivas Bellamkonda will reprise Prabhas’ role in the action-drama, the makers have kept the identity of the leading lady under wraps and will also make that announcement in a grand manner.