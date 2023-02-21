The Chennai International Short Film Festival is back; 11th edition to start on February 22

It’s a time to rejoice for cinema lovers in Chennai as The Chennai International Short Film Festival will soon be back in the city. According to a press release by the event organisers, the 11th edition of the festival will take place from February 22 to February 26 at Studio 5, Sathyam PVR Cinemas, Chennai.

Also read: Act 1978 makers release gritty, hard-hitting trailer of their upcoming Kannada film 19.20.21

Short films from across the globe will be showcased at the event from 4 pm to 9 pm, including interactive sessions from 6 pm to 6:30 pm on all days of the festivals. Many well-known faces including celebrities, veterans, upcoming filmmakers and artistes will attend the festival, making it a hub for students and individuals who are interested in the art of short films.

On the topic of the festival, the press release states, “We are happy to announce this short film festival which paves the way for shedding light on raw, undiscovered talent. We are long associated with film festivals under the aegis of the ‘Chennai Academy of Motion Pictures’, a non-profit trust to promote good cinema to the film enthusiasts of Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.”

Check out the list of the dignitaries who will be attending the festival below:

The Opening Ceremony- Day 1:

1. Mr Vasanth.S.Sai- Film Director

2. Ms Kutti Revathi- Lyricist

Day 2:

1. Ms Uma Vangal- Film Professor

2. Mr Abhishek Leslie- Director of ‘AI,’ The Best Artificial Intelligence Film in the ‘Cannes

World Film Festival,2022’

Day 3:

1. Mr Jerry Vincent- Music Composer

2. Dr Prabhakaran V PhD- Associate Professor, HOD of Communication and Media

Sciences, SRM

Day 4- WCC Institutional Sharing:

1. Ms Anna Matthew

2. Ms. Annie Kuriachan

The Closing Ceremony-Day 5:

1. Mr. Taga Masayuki- Consul General of Japan

2. Mr Ravi Ramachandran- Commissioner, Income Tax

3. Mr. Thangaraj- Festival Director, CIFF

Also read: Bilingual feature film Follower gets premiered at 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam

According to sources, the Chennai International Short Film Festival (CISFF) was founded by a group of individuals who are well-known for their accomplishments and long-standing connections to the Indian short film industry. The Chennai Academy of Motion Pictures, a non-profit trust established to develop and give a platform for emerging talent in the film industry and promote high-calibre films to short film enthusiasts in South India, oversees and supports the festival.