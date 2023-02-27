SAG Awards 2023: Check out full list of winners

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were opened on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by Quinta Brunson and Janelle James of Abbott Elementary as the whole film and television industry gathered for what is considered an Oscar Awards preview.

The first prize of the presentation was given to Jessica Chastain, a past recipient. Chastain won the award for the best female performer in a TV movie or limited series for Showtime's country music power couple series George & Tammy a year after winning for her starring performance in the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Full list of winners here:

Films :

Stunt Ensemble - Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Television

Comedy Ensemble - Abbott Elementary

Female actor in a comedy series - Jean Smart, Hacks

Male actor in a comedy series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie - Sam Elliott, 1883

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie - Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - The White Lotus

