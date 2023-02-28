Kannada singer and actress MD Pallavi to essay victim's mother in 19.20.21

Noted Kannada singer and actress MD Pallavi to play the mother's role in director Mansore's 19.20.21. Produced by D Creations, the film touted to be based on human rights violation and also stars filmstars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad, Vishwa Karna and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

Opening about her role she says, "I play Ratnama, the mother of the protagonist in the film. She is a forest dweller and is deeply affected by what has happened to her son and to the community. She stands by her son amid such a situation but she also suffers a great deal because of what happens to the community and how the system oppresses them."

She further adds, "I didn't have much time to prep for the role. As we immediately started shooting after I agreed but there was enough material on the location where we shot the film. There were people around who belonged to that community from whom I could learn and I had a dialect coach who trained me."

Sharing about her working experience she says, "It was a wonderful experience and the script is really the hero in this film and I'm really happy to be a part of such a film. Each of them was so wonderful whether director or actors. It was lovely working with such a talented team who really made it worth taking the trouble of going to forest and shooting. It was such a great comradery and I'm grateful to Manore that he thought of me for this role."

Speaking about the core message she states, "The core of the film is the hope and strength the constitution give to the citizen of the country. It's a film which reinstalls the belief in every citizen having equal rights and make use of his or her rights to live life with dignity. It is inspired by true story and its heartening to know how constitution is formed to protect even the poorest in the country."