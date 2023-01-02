New poster from Samantha Prabhu starrer 'Shaakuntalam' out, film to release on this date

New poster from Samantha Prabhu starrer 'Shaakuntalam' out, film to release on these date

Multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will debut in theatres on February 17. The Telugu movie was initially slated to premiere on November 4 last year but the release date was moved up so that viewers could see the love story in 3D. On Monday, Samantha tweeted the revised release date from her official account.

Rudhramadevi-director Gunasekhar wrote and directed the movie, which is based on Kalidasa's well-known Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Billed as a whimsical romance, the film centres on the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, who are portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame.