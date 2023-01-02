Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo to make a cameo in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

In Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Zee Studio's latest project, directed by Anurag Kashyap and music composed by Amit Trivedi is said to be a romantic musical of two different worlds. The movie stars Alaya F, and debutant Karan Mehta and the makers have recently announced that singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo will make cameo in the upcoming film. And from the teaser, we could confidently say that the film is going to be an intriguing one.

Arjun Kanungo has amazed us with his vocals and compositions on multiple occasions. He has sung a few songs in the movie too, and the album has already set the tone for the film. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, was screened at the Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square last year, along with films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love.

The film is slated to release on February 3, 2023.