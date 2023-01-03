Actor Ravi Janghu to play an IPS officer in Assamese film Lakhipathar 

Actor Ravi Janghu who was seen in popular Assamese films like Bahniman and Raktabeez and has predominantly worked in Telugu, Hindi and Haryanvi films as well, which includes projects such as Zila Ghaziabad, Sinha, Karim Mohammad, web series Virat, MX Player’s show Madhuri Talkies and many others, will be seen in Assamese film Lakhipathar next. Directed by Pankaj Patar and produced by Sanjive Narain (Prag Network), the film, is a story on the most affected place by Ulfa in Assam.

Talking about his role he says, "I’m playing the role of an IPS officer Ravi who is sent by the Government to Lakhipathar to control the situation and make peace. The officer who hails from the Northern part of India, it was a challenge for him to be in that place and having language barriers to deal with."

Sharing about the challenges of being a part of a film based on real incidents he says,"When you take up a film that’s based on real incidents or events so as an actor, your performance and responsibility is very high because that can hurt people’s sentiments. Hence you have to portray your character in a balanced and well-thought way so that the audience can feel the pain of that situation and what it felt like to be a part of such an time."

He further adds, "My first Assamese film was Bahniman in 2016 and Raktabeez in 2018. Both films were highly successful and I’ve received a huge amount of love and support from the audience like never before and it makes me feel like Assam is my second home."

On praising the film industry in Assam he says, "The people of Assam are so beautiful from inside out. If they love you, they will love you forever and I feel so blessed and honoured to receive their love and support. My heart holds a special place for Assam and it’s people."

The film also stars Jyoti Narayan Nath, Melody Patgiri, Binod Lal Das, child artiste Palki and others.