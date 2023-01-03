BTS video of Upendra's upcoming film UI releases

A behind the scenes video of the movie UI was recently released by Lahari Films LLP and Venus Enterrtainers, causing much excitement among movie-lovers.

The pan-India movie is directed and acted by the popular hitmaker Upendra. In the video, we can see the efforts that have been taken in the making of the film. Upendra is seen working behind the camera and giving instructions on what should be done and how.

The actor-director has completed three decades in the industry and UI is his 11th project as a director. This also marks his return as director after seven years. Upendra will also be playing the lead role in this film. The audiences intrigue and excitement have just increased the moment the video was dropped.