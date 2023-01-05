The youthful college drama, directed by debutant Nithin Krishnamurthy, will now be presented by Rakshit's Paramvah Pictures

NITHIN Krishna- murthy's directorial debut, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, sparked interest with its title, and the innovative way of launching the film's poster. The youthful drama caught the attention of actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, who is set to present the film under his Paramvah Pictures banner.

An official announcement was made by Rakshit on his social media handles. "Paramvah Pictures has had the privilege to present some of the best films in the past years. It brings me utmost happiness to add to this list yet another fabulously fabricated film from a genre quite different from what was presented by us. A passionate group of creatively simulated youngsters have come together to create this hilarious and breezy film that is certain to walk you down the nostalgic path. I can confidently claim that the way this film has been pictured, no other film in their country has explored this style before. One more film to make our industry proud. Paramvah Pictures proudly presents Hos- tel Hudugaru Beka giddare (sic)," he wrote.

Expressing his excitement about associating with Rakshit Shetty, Nithin says that his patience has finally borne fruit, and the filmmaker's backing is the best boost his film can get. "External backing from a popular production house like Paramvah Pictures is a big deal. Rakshit came on board after he watched the film," says Nithin, adding, "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare now gets wings to fly, and the film will reach out to wider audiences in theatres."

Meanwhile, the team plans to begin the film promotions with the audio launch and the first single, will be released by Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, and Dhananjay Nithin, who has previously worked in television, has worked as an assistant director in Pawan Kumar's Lucia.

Hostel Hudugaru made under the Gulmohar films banner in association with Varrun Studios, has Arvind Kashyap and Ajaneesh Lokanth handling cinematography and music, respectively. Nithin will be introduc- ing 100 fresh faces in the film, for which the first time director had auditioned at least 7,000 ar style tistes. Interestingly, make Hostel Hudugaru... will have a cameo by Rishab Hos- Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty and Sathish Neenasamement. The film is now in the post- production stage and is eyeing hat his a summer release.