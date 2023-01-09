'The least I can do is support the industry,' says Priyanka Chopra as she attends Chello Show screening in LA

'The least I can do is support the industry,' says Priyanka Chopra as she attends Chello Show screen

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a screening of Chhello Show (The Last Show), India's Oscar entry, in Los Angeles. She posted pictures of herself and actors Bhavin Rabari and Pan Nalin on her Instagram handle. The movie is on the shortlist for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars this year.

On his Instagram account, producer David Dubinsky also shared numerous images and a video. In a nostalgic mood, Priyanka spoke about her father skipping school to watch movies and single-screen movie theatres, as seen in the video. The photographs also include actor Kal Penn, who attended the viewing.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka extended her support to the cast and crew of the film. “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team! (sic.)," she wrote.

Producer Dubinsky captioned his Instagram post by saying, “With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show...It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category (sic.).”

The story of Chello Show revolves around the nine-year-old boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari) from the Gujarati village of Chalala. Samay discovers his love for cinema while watching films in a local movie theatre. There was a social media backlash when the film was first declared India's official Oscar entry because SS Rajamouli's RRR had been the front-runner in the category.

