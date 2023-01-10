Nandamuri Balakrishna Telugu blockbuster Akhanda to release this month in Hindi

‘When hope dies, Akhanda arrives’ - Get ready to experience high voltage entertainment like never before with the Hindi release of the mega-blockbuster Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. A year after its Telugu release, producers Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Sajid Qureshi now bring audiences the Hindi version of the action drama film, written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.



A true feast for hardcore Balayya fans that weaves a historical story with mass moments, Akhanda is high-voltage, whistle-worthy and a true-blue mass entertainer that grossed 120.8 crore at the box office.



Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth, Akhanda emerged as the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021 and the highest-grossing film of Balakrishna’s career. The film which marks the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu also premiered on OTT last year to become one of the most watched regional films on the platform.



Dr Jayantilal Gada says, “If the last year has taught us anything it’s that the audience is craving mass entertainers and visual spectacles that merit a theatre viewing. We believe ‘Akhanda’ is a film that will find takers in different language markets and has Pan-India appeal considering Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fanbase and the high-octane action and entertainment that the film delivers.”



Akhanda (Hindi) hits theatre screens on January 20, 2023.