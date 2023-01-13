Actress Suman Singh to feature in adult comedy show Virgin Bahus 

Actress Suman Singh who was last seen in Dangal Play "Ashish Chhathi Mai Ke" as the lead, "Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala", "Madam Sir" , "Manmohini 2" among others now will be seen in an web series Virgin Bahus.

Helmed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi director Jasbir Bhati, the series also stars Neelam Bhanushali, Jaya Pandey, Shweta Ghosh Ravi Sheth, Urzan Icchopuria and Saif Shaikh.

Giving insights on her role she says,"In this series, you all will see me in a special character and this series will keep you hooked. I really enjoyed doing this role and would also like to tell you that before this I have done 6 more series for Cineprime."

Talking about the story Suman says, "It is a story of a family having three sons and their wives whose father-in-law wants kids from them but one son is gay, one bahu is lesbian and third bahu doesn’t want kids. It's a family drama with a lots of adult comedy and is a laughter riot."

Sharing about her working experience she says, "I am very thankful to Manish Sharma that he has made me capable and kept me as a constant part of the cast of most of his web series. He is a friend and a beautiful human being. It was great to work with Jasbir Bhati. He gives creative space to his actors. I am also thankful to Raunak Singh who casted me."

Virgin Bahus is streaming on CinePrime.