Anshuman Jha wins best actor at South Asian International Film Festival for Lakadbaggha

Anshuman Jha’s earnest portrayal of an animal vigilante now earns him the Best Actor award for the film Lakadbaggha at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York. The film which premiered at the fest has been directed by Victor Mukherjee and claims to be India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante with slick action scenes inspired by Krav Maga martial arts. Besides Anshuman, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in crucial roles.

“I am very grateful to HBO and the entire team of the South Asian International Film Festival, New York, for considering Lakadbaggha (Hyena) worthy of being the opening film and considering my character, Arjun Bakshi, for the Best Actor award. I dedicate this award to the late actor Irrfan since it was announced after his Birthday. Congratulations to Sayani for winning the best female actor too. This now inspires me to train doubly hard for Lakadbaggha-Chapter 2. Yes, we will start filming the sequel in September 2023," says Anshuman.