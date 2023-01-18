Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wrap up their maiden venture as producers- Girls Will be Girls

Ever since Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tied the knot their careers have started reaching newer heights. The power couple has established their own production company named Pushing Button Studios which will soon see its debut release Girls Will Be Girls. The filming schedule has wrapped up and will soon hit the screens.

Shot in the picturesque locales of Uttarakhand, the film follows the life of a 16-year-old girl in an elite Himalayan boarding school. Things take an exciting turn when her rebellious coming-of-age phase is hijacked by her mother who never found ways to express her thoughts and feeling when she was going through a similar stage in her teens.

“We are elated to announce that our maiden venture as producers has wrapped up. We are excited and jittery simultaneously. Being producers will help us collaborate with a bunch of cool and talented people and we are looking forward to the journey. The actors have outdone themselves in this project and we are gearing up for the second phase of the project which is post-production,” shares Ali.

“Girls Will be Girls will always remain special as many firsts are attached to this project for me and Ali. It is not just our maiden venture as producers but as husband and wife too. The cast and crew had become like a family and we will miss that feeling,” adds Richa.

The Indo-French co-production has been jointly produced by Pushing Button Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films, and Blink Digital Media.