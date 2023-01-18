The Tenant starring Shamita Shetty is set to release on February 10

The Tenant, written and directed by Sushrut Jain, tells a captivating story of how the arrival of an independent single woman shakes up life in a conservative Mumbai housing society.

Shamita Shetty returns to the silver screen with a contemporary, relatable, and engaging film, to be released on February 10 in theatres. The film follows an attractive, single, independent woman who rents a flat in a conservative housing society in Mumbai. Her personality and lifestyle trigger judgmental gossip, adolescent crushes and adult lust among the residents of the society.



The film’s fantastic ensemble cast includes Swanand Kirkire, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Srivastava, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Harsh Mayar of Gullak fame, and Manish Anand.

The poster

Delighted with the announcement of the release, Shamita Shetty shares:“The Tenant is a reflection of society from the perspective of a modern, strong-willed woman and it portrays, truthfully and sensitively, experiences that will be recognizable to every Indian woman. I connected with the compelling backdrop of the film, and the way it balances the narration of serious and disturbing realities of our society with humanity, heart, and even humour. I’m confident that people will see why I chose this very challenging, complex role in this beautiful, fun, and meaningful film.”



The filmmaker is equally thrilled about the release after receiving overwhelming reactions at festivals abroad. “It’s a topical subject that has struck a chord with audiences across the world from the USA to Estonia. But at its heart this is an Indian film that the home audience will love and talk about,” asserts Sushrut Jain.



The Tenant is produced by Kanchan Kalra, Daniel Walter and Sushrut Jain.

The film will release on February 10.