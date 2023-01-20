Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about portraying an artist in Kaberi Antardhan

The year 2022 saw actor Prosenjit Chatterjee getting more experimental with roles. Last year saw him in Srijit Mukherj's adventure thriller frnachise Kakababur Protyaborton besides Aye Khuku Aye and Kacher Manush. He was also there is Haami2 and Prosenjit Weds Rituparna as his true self.

As we are about to enter the second month of the first quarter this year, Chatterjee's first film of 2023,-- Kaberi Antardhan -- releases today. We talk about the same with the energetic artist.

Tell us what drew you to Kaberi Antardhan?

The film is set in the 70s. Whenever Kaushik Ganguly works on any story with me in mind, he comes and gives a heads up about the same. When he narrated the story to me, he hadn't yet completed the script but I found the plot very interesting. It's set in the 70s backdrop where he tried to capture the turbulent times. It has elements of thriller and romance. Kaberi Antardhan is set in one of the tumultuous times from the pages of Bengal's history and that's what excited me about the film.

What's your character like in the film?

When Kaushik writes a film, it's not just a thriller or a romance, it has several elements and layers to it. My character too has its share of layers. I play a painter who is a kind of human being who loves serenity, peace and silence of the countryside. He is from North Bengal and fighting the police to find out what has happened to Kaberi. While doing so he comes into confrontation with an investigative officer played by Kaushik himself.

The scenes are very gripping between us and exchanges are like those bewteen actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. But it's not solely Kasuhik's or my story, it's also about the other cast comprising powerful actors like Churni Ganguly, Srabonti Chatterjee, Ambarish and Indraneil Sengupta, who play pivotal roles too.

How did you create the look?

Since its 1975 and I am playing an intellectual painter staying outside the city, I tried to go through the famous paintings of the time by contemporary artists and researched on how the intellectuals used to dress like during those times. I didn't do any other work for 5-6 months while shooting the film, in order to create that retro, unkempt bearded look that's gruffy yet intellectual at the same time.

Your upcoming projects this year?

Currently I am shooting for Raja Chanda's next dramedy and I have Atanu Ghosh's Sesh Pata ready for release. There's also Pavel's Daktarkaku, a HIndid web series called Jubilee and I just completed shooting for Saajghor, a very interesting period drama.

Kaberi Antardhan is running in theatres now.