Srabanti Chatterjee talks about her work experience with Prosenjit & Kaushik Ganguly

Actress Srabanti Chatterjee is a fan of thrillers and when the proposal to play the titular role in Kaushik Ganguly’s Kaberi Antardhan came to her, she grabbed the opportunity without batting her eyelids. Set in North Bengal’s Hatimara, the film is a period thriller set in the turbulent 1975-76 when the Naxal movement was at its peak in the state. Srabanti plays Kaberi, the sister of inspector Mrinmoy Ghosh (Kaushik Sen). We get chatty with the actress on the same.

Tell us about Kaberi, the character you play?

I play an educated, married woman, who belongs to a respectable family. The film revolves around her, as the title suggests, but what happens to her and how the mystery unfolds, you have to find out in the theatres. During the script reading sessions, director Kaushik Ganguly informed me about the look, set and other details. So, it was easier for me to get into the skin of the character easily.

How was your experience of working with Kaushik as a director and a co-actor?

We did not have any scenes together and this is not the first time I am working with him. During the early years of my career, I did a few telefilms with him. But yes, I am working with him again after many years and it’s a wonderful experience. He is so cool on the sets, guided me so well, and gave me enough space to not feel overwhelmed. Throughout the shooting days he treated me like the junior Srabanti he had worked

with years ago.

This is also your second project with Prosenjit Chatterjee after Mayar Badhon...

Oh yes, and he too treated me like a little girl. In Mayar Badhon, I played his daughter since I was only eight or nine years old then. And in Kaberi Antardhan, the relationship between us is something very different. This is like a dream come true moment for me, since I always wanted to work with him. And he

had been extremely helpful on the sets. I was really nervous on the first day of our shoot together but

Prosenjit was so cooperative that it made me totally comfortable.

Upcoming projects?

I have shot for Robin Nambiar’s Dear D, Sayantan Ghoshal’s Rabindranath Kabya Rahasya and Krishnendu Chatterjee’s Hungama.com — all set to release this year.