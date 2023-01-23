South Star Mahendran announces another pan-India action thriller Film NeelKanth

South Star Mahendran announces his yet another power packed pan India action thriller Film 'NeelKanth' by LS Productions.

Set in the backdrop of Saraswathipuram Village, the film shows the true colour of society as well as the arduous path taken by Master Mahendran, who plays the protagonist. The female leads are being played by Yashna Chowdary and Neha Pathan. The movie also has a special appearance by Sneha Ullal who will be seen dazzling in a dance number.

The poster

Neelkanth is written and directed by Rakesh Madhavan, the music is composed by Prashanth BJ and the cinematography and editing is done by Sravan G Kumar. The film NeelKanth is produced by M.Srinivasulu and D.venugopal, and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie was shot entirely in the village. The film also features Ramki, Babloo Prithviraj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Chithram Seenu and is going to hit the big screen soon.