Vadh director Jaspal Singh Sandhu opens up on his working experience in Punjabi industry

Filmmaker Jaspal Singh Sandhu who has made renowned Punjabi films like Amrinder Gill and Sargun Mehta's Lahoriye, Love Punjab, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Angrej, Vekh Baraatan Challiyan, Afsar, Ranjit Bawa starrer Bhalwan Singh, recently made his Hindi directorial debut with Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Manav Vij starrer Vadh.

Jaspal opens up on his working experience in the Punjabi industry and how it has evolved over the years in terms of content. He says, "Pollywood has evolved a lot in few years. I'm lucky to be a part of such teams and films which made significance contribution in Punjabi cinema and became a course of change for the industry. It has evolved tremendously in terms of content and its quality. Many new writers and directors are coming up with new things."

Sharing about if it was challenging to make a shift from Punjabi to Hindi films, he says, "It was not difficult as such because filmmaking is the same thing irrespective of any industry. But yes, when it comes to Hindi industry the target audience is bigger and hence the dynamic changes. I used to write in Hindi from the very start, so it wasn't difficult for me to switch."

Speaking about the difference between Pollywood and Bollywood he says, "Since audience is limited, the release is easy, when it comes to Punjabi films. The overseas market supports Punjabi industry. So makers know well how and where to release in order to get maximum reach. But when it comes to releasing Hindi films its like a large ocean with different set of audience which is a challenge for the film to work well."