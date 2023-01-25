Actress Suhana Khan plays a dusky girl in web series Golu

Actress Suhana Khan will play a dusky-complexioned girl in the web series Golu which is set to release. Helmed by director Jasbir Bhati and presented by Manish Sharma, the show also stars Ankita Dave, Priya Mishra, Punesh Tripathi and Ronak Singh.

Suhana talks about her character who faces a lot of issues due to her skin colour and societal beauty standards. She says, "I'm playing a dusky complexion girl who is insecure about her looks which holds her back to express her feeling towards the guy she likes. It throws light on important issues of societal beauty standards and how looks matter in a relationship. I didn't have to prepare anything as such for the role as I also have wheatish skin and short height."

Speaking about the challenges of doing bold scenes she tells, "Yes it's challenging to do intimate scenes because you need to fake that chemistry. Also, there are quite a few people on set so you need to come out of your inhibitions and perform."

Sharing about the show she stated, "It's a story of a chubby boy, who always thinks that he's the most handsome guy in the world without thinking about his flaws. And later on how the story unfolds is something you need to watch out for.

The web show will air on Cine Prime January 27 onwards.