Urvashi’s 700th film Appatha to open Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival

Tamil language film Appatha directed by Padma Shri and National Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan and starring notable actress Urvashi in her 700th film has been selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival. The festival is being organised by the Government of India’s Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting through the National Film Development Corporation in Mumbai on January 27 at the Films Division Complex.

Speaking about the film’s selection, Priyadarshan who’s prominently known for Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu flicks shares, “We are honoured that Appatha has been selected as the opening film on this prestigious occasion. I want to thank my producers for bringing this simple and lovely story to me. It has been a pleasure collaborating on this film and working with a phenomenal talent like Urvashi for her milestone 700th film. This film is different from anything I have attempted earlier and I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences react to it”.

Priyadarshan has previously given comedy hits like Hulchul, Hungama, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya and more. With Appatha, he aims to bring a heartfelt story of an unlikely bond that shows the values of respecting your parents and finding oneself. Written by Hardik Gajjar, the small-scale movie has a screenplay by Priyadarshan and Deepthi Govindarajan and Urvashi as the lead.

The movie will open the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival which will be held to mark India’s Presidency at SCO from Sep 2022 to Sep 2023.

From 27th - 31st of January in Mumbai.

