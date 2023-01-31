Actress Monica Chaudhary is set to make her Bolly debut in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Having previously featured in shows like Salt City, Apharan and Dark 7 White, actress Monica Chaudhary is set to make her Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia which is set to release on March 8.

The actress had to lose 20 Kilos for this film which she had previously gained for a character in her last show Salt City. Talking about the challenge of losing weight for getting into the role she says, "It's a very interesting part and everyone will love her. But it was a tough challenge to lose so much weight."

She continues, "In fact, they told me as well that they shortlisted me because I'm a good actor but to fit into the role I have to lose weight. I took it as a challenge and told them that if you trust me enough, I won't let you down! Finally, I lost 20 Kilos in 6 months. We shot the whole film during lockdown and it was a crazy ride shooting in Delhi, Spain and Mauritius. Honestly, for me more than preparation or losing weight, just being with this team for such a long time was a learning experience."

Speaking about how she got roped in this film she says, "I met casting director Vicky Sidana back in 2019 and he praised my work in Apharan. Later on, I kept auditioning for him and other people. During the lockdown, he asked me for self test and after multiple rounds of testing, he called me to come and meet someone. I went for the meeting in the most casual clothes I've ever worn and met Luv Ranjan there. Vicky was actually looking at me with so much disappointment. But then, Luv was very sweet and we spoke about an hour on many things. After which we did a last screened test and I was finally locked."

Monica feels elated on making her big Bollywood debut. She states, "I only feel gratitude and feel there's a long way to go. I'm shooting for my next and things have already started showing results of all my efforts. Good things are coming my way and I'm letting it sink in. I feel grateful and thankful every day. I feel there's so much more to learn. It will always be special as its my first film."