Jennifer Aniston wears Manish Malhotra in the film Murder Mystery 2

Manish Malhotra goes to Hollywood! And this time, it's none other than the very fashionable Jennifer Aniston who wears one of Malhotra's famed chikankari lehengas for an Indian wedding scene in the upcoming movie Murder Mystery 2.

As a bridesmaid in the film, Jennifer was keen on wearing an Indian lehenga, which was contemporary yet retained the essence of the Indian handicraft.

Manish Malhotra and Debra Mcguire (the Hollywood stylist for the film) locked in on the colour ivory as it was a beach wedding. Manish decided on his signature chikankari lehenga. With graduating rectangular motifs, an intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets, and a handmade back tassle, it took approximately 3 months to create this piece.

The ivory chikankari lehenga is available exclusively on orders.