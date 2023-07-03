Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to release alongside Mission Impossible 7

2023 seems to be the year for Shah Rukh Khan to take over the film industry again. With Pathaan being the highest-grossing movie of the year, his film with Rajkumar Hirani (Dunki) slated to release in December and the announcement of Jawan taking over the internet, fans have been eagerly waiting for a trailer or any glimpse of the upcoming Atlee-directed action thriller. While the official trailer is yet to be announced, fans will be treated to a promo or trailer for the movie during the intermission of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and fans across the internet are overjoyed at the news.

Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning Part One, which stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Furgeson, is the second-last movie of the long-running Mission Impossible Franchise and is slated to be released on July 12 in India. There are rumours that an official trailer of Jawan will be released digitally before the promo, which will be screened during the intermission of the Tom Cruise action thriller. However, there has been no such comment from the producers.

Jawan is expected to feature Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The Atlee-directed action thriller film will star the superstar in a dual role, alongside Nayantara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist and Deepika Padukone and Thalaipathy Vijay will be making cameos in the film. It is scheduled for a theatrical release date of September 7.

SRK was last seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marking his comeback as a protagonist in films after four years. Post Jawan, Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, a social drama about illegal immigration, alongside Boman Irani and Tapsee Pannu.