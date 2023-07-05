In the remote wilderness of the Sundarbans, contractors rule illegally, and they decide who will do what, who will fetch honey, who will get crabs, and even who will get compensation. Director Sayan Bandopadhyay’s upcoming Bengali social drama Doaansh throws light on this very concept.

Director Sayan Bandopadhyay

This story is based on the struggle and dire love of two young people for each other, Dibakar and Jhumri, played by Anubhav Kanjilal and Sritama Dey, whose families died in tiger attacks. How they save themselves from the claws of those contractors and go on their way is described in detail in the film. The film will also see actors like Sanjita Mukherjee, Payel Roy, Kingshuk Ganguly, Nimai Shasmal and others in supportive roles.

Produced by Mojotale Entertainment, the story, dialogue and direction are by Sayan Bandopadhyay. Sayan shares, “Doaansh is a story of a struggle for existence. The concept of God and the Devil lives in human nature which drives our life to the future. Here in Doaansh, a fight Between good and bad portrays that concept in our real life.”