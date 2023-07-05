Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas gets a release date

Actress Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the professional front. While her producer and director stance is being lauded, even as an actor Kangana is acing her craft. And it looks like the last quarter of 2023 is going to be not just busy but also very happening for her. Her next, Tejas, is all set to release on October 20.

Kangana will be seem playing the titular role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The story revolves around the extraordinary journey of the pilot and aims to inspire and make us feel proud for the vallant soldiers who defend our nation.

A still from the film

Sharing some striking stills from the film, Kangana surely left her fans excited. Seeing her in this action-packed avatar on the big screen will surely be something.

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. After Tejas, Kangana will be seen playing PM Indira Gandhi in her directorial 'Emergency'. Just a few days back her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru released. It seemed to have received a great response on releasing on the OTT space, and sees Nawazuddin in a new avatar.