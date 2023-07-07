Raghav Juyal masters boxing skills for Yudhra

In a surprising turn of events, Raghav Juyal, renowned for his playful and adventurous persona on social media, has taken on an exhilarating challenge to prepare for his upcoming role in the action-thriller film, Yudhra, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Breaking away from his usual repertoire, Raghav delved into intense boxing training to master the high-octane stunts required for this Excel Entertainment production, marking his first foray into the action genre.

Sources close to the actor reveal that Raghav dedicated three months to rigorous training, encompassing various aspects of boxing. His training regimen included running, High-Intensity Interval Training, mitt work, sparring, strength and conditioning exercises, and specialised boxing drills. Immersing himself in the role, Raghav adopted the training routine of a professional boxer, focusing on smooth and precise speed bag drills, intense 3-minute intervals of heavy bag hitting repeated 3-5 times per session, and incorporating 30-second punching sprints to enhance arm endurance. Additionally, he followed a strict strength training regime to complement his boxing skills.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Juyal shared, "I had previously dabbled in boxing, but I had put it on hold. However, when the opportunity to star in Yudhra arose, I immediately resumed my training. The skills I acquired during this period have proven to be invaluable for my character's preparation in this marvellous action film."

Excitingly, Raghav's upcoming project extends beyond Yudhra. Teaming up with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the actor is set to feature in the highly-anticipated thriller film, Gyarah Gyarah. The film, a Sikhya Entertainment production, is scheduled for release on the popular streaming platform, Zee5, in the near future.

As Juyal embarks on this thrilling new phase of his career, fans and audiences can anticipate an electrifying performance in Yudhra, where he will showcase his newfound boxing prowess. With his dedication and commitment to honing his skills, Raghav continues to captivate viewers with his versatility and zest for exploration.

Stay tuned for the adrenaline-pumping action and intrigue that awaits in Yudhra and the gripping suspense of Gyarah Gyarah, both promising to be must-watch offerings from the talented and the dynamic actor.