Yami Gautam drops her OMG 2 look on Instagram

Ever since Yami made her Bollywood debut in 2012 , she has been making heads turn with her spectacular performances. She is one of the most dependable actresses in this generation and she never disappoints the audience with her acting skills

Yami is known to star in quality content films such as A Thursday, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Lost, Uri, Dasvi and many more such films. Directors tend to depend on Yami with her level of skill and the amount of content heavy films that she chooses to do. The actress has had a phenomenal year with movies such as Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She garnered appreciation from critics as well as the audience on her performance. Yami has films such as Dhoom Dham and OMG 2 in store for her audience.

Recently the poster for her upcoming film OMG 2 dropped in which she looked absolutely gorgeous, seeing the poster we couldn’t help but think about how great the film is going to be and knowing that Yami will be starring in it, the movie for sure is going to be banger knowing that Yami will be there in it, opposite Akshay Kumar. We are filled with excitement for this pairing, knowing that both Akshay and Yami have an extremely strong screen presence and how this pairing will for sure be the pair we need in Bollywood.

She captioned the poster on her Instagram reading “Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se”

Yami is always associated with delivering quality content and this time around as well we have faith that she is not going to let her audience down. Her previous work is a testament for this since she has not once let her audience down with her films.

OMG 2 will release on August 11.