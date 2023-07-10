Ghoomer: opening night triumph!

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), hailed as the largest Indian film festival outside of India and a recipient of numerous accolades, is all set to make a grand return. From August 11th to 20th, 2023, this highly anticipated festival promises to enthrall audiences with a captivating lineup of films and events.

With an aim to create an unforgettable opening night, the IFFM proudly presents the world premiere of R Balki's much-awaited film, Ghoomer, as the festival opener. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, Ghoomer narrates the inspiring story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami. Under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek, she excels as a cricketer, showcasing the indomitable spirit of human resilience. R Balki, known for his emotionally charged narratives, is recognized as one of Indian cinema's most powerful storytellers.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has earned international acclaim, making the opening night on August 12th, 2023, a truly remarkable event. Esteemed cast members and creators of Ghoomer will grace the occasion, adding to the grandeur of the festival's commencement and setting the stage for an awe-inspiring cinematic journey.

Balki and Bachchan shared their excitement, stating, “We are honoured and delighted that 'Ghoomer' will open the IFFM. It is a story that celebrates turning adversity into advantage, embodying innovation in the face of extermination. Ghoomer pays tribute to the power of sports and the reservoir of human resilience. Launching this film in Australia, the sports capital of the world and the home of the MCG, feels truly fitting. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer.”

Saiyami, thrilled and deeply honoured, expressed her joy, saying, "I am ecstatic that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This film is very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen has always been my dream, and I'm glad it has finally come true. Ghoomer goes beyond the sport; it is a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Having people watch Ghoomer for the first time at IFFM feels extra special. It couldn't be better to showcase our film in the land of the great Shane Warne."

This year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aims to surpass expectations by hosting a series of exciting events at iconic venues across Melbourne. From the renowned Hammer Hamer Hall to the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria, these iconic locations will provide a stunning backdrop for a range of exhilarating festival experiences.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne promises a truly unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema, kicking off with the world premiere of Ghoomer. As audiences await the festival's arrival, the anticipation grows, showcasing the dedication and commitment of talented filmmakers and actors in bringing captivating stories to the world stage.