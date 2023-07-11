Ujjhyo the Unsaid gets an OTT release date

A simple story about a father and his son, Indranil Banerjee’s Ujjhyo... the Unsaid, is all set to release on Apple TV this month. Banerjee, a New York Film Academy alumnus, is known for making India’s first horror mini series for Amazon US/UK. The short film has bagged a total of 24 awards and 30 screenings in international and national film festivals. The short, starring eminent actors like Barun Chanda and Samrat Mukherjee in the lead, deals with the complexities of a father-son relationship. The movie is produced by Maitrayee De.

Samrat Mukherjee

The story starts with a man entering a flat with a bag of vegetables and mutton. He goes around cleaning the household and cooking for an old man. While taking care of the old man various emotions run through him. He serves food to the old man, but he throws the plate away. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Indranil Banerjee

“It’s a huge challenge to make a good film and market it for the audience to view in some renowned OTTs. It's sad to say that none of the OTT platforms of Bengal could value my short film. I am also indebted to MAVA (Men Against Violence & Abuse) for screening Ujjhyo at Kashmir and Chandigarh Universities as well as in Indonesia,” says Banerjee.