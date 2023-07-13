Arijit Singh sings 3 tracks for Ranajoy Bhattacherjee!

Making the iconic Arijit Singh sing for Ranajoy’s Bhattacharjee’s compositions, was a dream collaboration for the music composer-lyricist. Arijit has sung three songs for Raja Chanda’s upcoming romantic flick Biye Bibhrat, starring Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Lahoma Bhattacharya. The music, composed by Ranajoy, and the lyrics have been penned by Barish. Ranajoy has explored different genres in this film that would be symbolic for a film that speaks of two musicians.

After the soft romantic number Jiya Tui Chara, Ghono Megher Elokeshe is the second song of this epic romantic musical collaboration. Sung by Arijit and Ashmita Kar, the song is a semi-classical number, perfect for the season. In the film, Ranajoy says, he had used both classical/semi-classical melodies along with pop tunes, since both the characters played by Abir and Parambrata have musical backgrounds, but starkly different ones.

The poster of Biye Bibhrat

Speaking on the collaboration Ranajoy says, “I am very excited about the collaboration. A year back, we had planned for this collaboration. We thought of Arijit only to sing these songs. It took a year to make the dream come true. He has a very hectic schedule, but last year when we sent him the tracks, he promised that he would sing for us. He loved the compositions and asked for some time from us. At one point, we were losing hope because we weren’t very sure if it would happen. But when Arijit sent us the recording, we were awestruck with the listening. It couldn't have been better than this, for sure.”

Those who are familiar with Ranajoy’s creations, and of course Arijit Singh, would realise what this collaboration means. While Jiya Tui Chhara almost has 300K views in 4 days, in a day Ghono Megher Elokeshe has 50K+ views already on YouTube. “This is for the first time that even before a song is released, people are making covers of the track. People have written their 2-line compositions, added the lines from Jiya Tui Chhara that are used in the trailer and have sent it to me,” adds Ranajoy.

Another song, sung by Arijit and Snigdhajit Bhowmik is yet to be released. The song is a fusion of pop and classical melody, signifying both the lead characters.

The film is to release on July 14 at the theatres.