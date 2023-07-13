Cocktail turns 11: Some memorable acts by Deepika Padukone

It has been 11 years since the release of Cocktail and Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Veronica marked a significant turning point in the superstar’s career. As she stepped out of her comfort zone and took on a character that challenged her as an actor, the result led to it being one of her most outstanding performances to date, making it one of her most memorable characters. As the film turns 11, we look back at some of the memorable roles by the versatile actress.

11 years of Cocktail

Piku from Piku

The no-nonsense independent, single Bengali girl, taking care of her aged father was probably a reflection of all those women taking care of their family along with having a successful professional career. And Deepika portrayed it so beautifully. Piku will always have our hearts.

Meera from Love Aaj Kal

Meera was that modern girl every girl could relate to. A mix of innocence and strength, Meera was also strong-minded and a career-oriented woman. But the same film showed her following her heart. She did what she had to and held on to what she loved till the end.

Rani Padmavati from Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone had essayed the role of queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The actress stunned us all with her powerful act in the film and received immense praise for her performance. Not just her performance, she looked the most graceful on the screens.

Malti from Chhapaak

Only someone as bold as Deepika would take this risk of playing such a de-glam look at the peak of her career. Playing such a role is not easy but Deepika took the challenge seriously.

Mastani from Bajirao Mastani

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Deepika’s Mastani had a dazzling chemistry with her beau Ranveer Singh. Audience always looks forward to their chemistry, and this film was no different.

Leela from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ram and Leela, we mean Ranveer and Deepika, the first time we saw them on screen had lit a fire, just not in our hearts but also in our hearts. Leela is the strong-willed woman, going against her family just for the sake of her lover, Ram, and she was indeed fiery!

Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The “chashmish” and geek Naina, trying to make friends and blend in won a lot of hearts, and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town. The way Deepika got into the skin of the nerdy Naina, who was later transformed into a diva, is a delight to watch.

