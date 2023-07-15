Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar shoot the remake of Ishare Tere song

In a surprising turn of events, a leaked footage from the song shoot of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has taken the internet by storm. Seeing this fresh duo together on screen fans and industry insiders alike are filled with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the release of this romantic comedy. The leaked footage provides a glimpse into the scintillating chemistry between Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar.

It showcases the two stars dancing their hearts out during the remake of Guru Randhawa’s chart-topping song, Ishare Tere. With their sizzling chemistry and captivating performances, Guru and Saiee are set to leave audiences mesmerised when the movie hits the big screen.

Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa

Ishare Tere, one of Guru Randhawa’s most popular tracks, has been revamped for the movie Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. The song, known for its peppy beats and catchy lyrics, promises to add a dose of energy to the film.

In the video we can see Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar in all black outfits grooving around the beats. The two stars exude immense energy and bring their A-game to the dance floor, captivating viewers with their fluid movements and infectious smiles.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay also stars Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Paresh Ganatra, Atul Srivastava and Paritosh Tiwari. The film is produced by Amit Bhatia under Mach Films and is helmed by G Ashok. This Rom-Com is all set to hit the theaters by the end of the year. The official announcement will be made soon.