Pankaj Tripathi completes ‘Main Atal Hoon’ Shoot

Actor Pankaj Tripathi through a social media post on Saturday announced the wrap of his latest movie Main Atal Hoon, based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee where Tripathi plays the lead character. The movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav whose Balgandharva had earned three National Awards at the 59th National Film Awards.

A translation of Tripathi’s post caption reads, ‘This journey will be a memorable one. I feel lucky to be able to portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee on-screen.’ The film was shot in several places like Kanpur, Lucknow, and Delhi before wrapping up its final schedule in Mumbai. The film is all set to uphold the legacy of Vajpayee including personal life and political prowess which earned him the Bharat Ratna award.

Main Atal Hun is written by Jadhav and Rishi Virmani and produced by A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The music is helmed by the duo Salim- Suleiman.

Commenting on Tripathi’s post Ravi Jadhav writes, ‘Amazing Days. Amazing Memories. Working with you is always a great pleasure Pankaj Tripathi ji.’