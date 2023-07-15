Upcoming movie Trial Period releases new song Gole Male

Trial Period written and directed by Aleya Sen has just dropped its new song – Gole Male. This is a rendition of a traditional Bengal Baul song. The song sequence features almost everyone from the lead cast including Genelia D’souza, Shakti Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, and Manav Kaul along with Bengal’s very own Barun Chanda, Swaroopa Ghosh, and many others.

Coming to the song, it is metaphorical of love through the description of an ant stuck in jaggery. Shreya Ghosal, Dev Negi, and Kaushik- Guddu have lent their voices to the latest rendition. Keeping up with the evolution of music, Guddu has also incorporated an aesthetic rap that resonates with all ages and brings fresh energy to this traditional song.

Produced by Chrome Pictures, Trial Period is all about family bonding. This comic movie portrays relationships in a mature way, full of excitement, humor, drama, and emotions. It is all ready to hit the small screens on JioCinema on July 21, 2023.

The song is out on Youtube through Panorama Music and has already garnered 9,57,000 views and counting. It can also be found across leading music streaming apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, and more.