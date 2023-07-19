Actor Vansh Luthra to feature in Polish film Soulcatcher

Actor and producer Vansh Luthra, best known for his work in Czech film Destination Paradise on Disney Hotstar, spills the tea about his upcoming action-thriller Polish film Soulcatcher on Netflix which is set to release on August 2. Directed by Daniel Markowicz, it stars Piotr Witkowski, Jacek Koman, Jacek Poniedzialek, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Aleksandra Adamska, Sebastian Stankiewicz alongside Vansh Luthra.

Luthra says, "It's an action film, where I play one of the main roles of a Sikh soldier. It’s a gang of elite mercenaries trying to out throw a rogue general and get back the mind-altering machine called ‘Soul Catcher’. In this film, my character is the guiding force (spiritual force), a good friend of the gang, the calm one who helps with the mission. It was a real experience bagging this role, they had auditioned hundreds of actors from Europe and India for this role. I got it by auditioning and a final audition was done in Warsaw (Poland). "

A still from the shoot

Sharing about how he prepped for the role he says, "I had intense combat training, firearms training, as I had to play an elite soldier. I also worked out quite hard during the months before the filming. I had a lot of action scenes and I carry a gun mostly throughout the film. Also, I had to jump in a running aeroplane on a runway that too without any harness, which eventually flies after I jump into it. We probably did the take at least seven times. Also, for the role of the Sikh character, I didn’t shave or cut any hair from my body to play the role as truthfully as possible."

Speaking about how he developed interest in this Polish film he mentions, "I feel, it’s every actor's dream to play in an action movie, and do as many action scenes as I did. Otherwise, this movie has some of the biggest names in the Polish and European film industry. As a young film student back in the day, I watched many classical Polish films too like ‘Ashes and Diamonds’, which somewhat attracted me even more to be a part of the Polish film industry."

Describing his work experience he adds, “Absolutely amazing. The people, crew, production, director, producer everyone was amazing. I have made some great friends in my co-actors, and we’re even planning to co-produce a film in the future."