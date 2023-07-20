Rituparna and Chiranjit come together again for Dabaru

On International Chess Day, Windows Productions announced the shoot of their next venture, Dabaru, produced by Nandita Roy and Sanjay Agarwal. Directed by a director Pathikrit Basu, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are the creative producers of the project.

Starring Rituparna Sengupta, Chiranjit Chakraborty, Dipankar De, Kaushik Sen, Shankar Chakraborty, Kharaj Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sanghasri Sinha Mitra and many others, Dabaru is a motivational tale about a young chess player, Surja, who rose from the alleys of North Kolkata to become a grandmaster. The story is inspired from the life of the ‘Youngest Grandmaster of India’, Surya Sekhar Ganguly.

A BTS moment with director Pathikrit Basu

Pathikrit says, “I think directing films under the same banner from where I started my journey is undoubtedly the greatest achievement of my life. In Bengali mainstream films, Windows' work has been appreciated time and time again, and hopefully we can reach that height of Dabaru too”.

Rituparna shares, “It is always a pleasure working with Windows, it is like my second home. Moreover, Pathikrit is a young and very talented director, and I am really looking forward to working with him. I am really excited for the film.”

The film hits the floors on July 20.