Tnusree on playing Lady Macbeth in Mayaa

Tnusree in a still from the movie

One of the most versatile actors in the film industry is Tnusree Chakraborty. As her latest Mayaa is running in theatres near you, she gets candid about stepping into the shoes of Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth, experimenting with choice of roles, and future projects.

Tell us about your character Mrinalini

Mayaa is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and my character is Lady Macbeth. So, Mrinalini is very complex with various shades. Just like most of Shakespeare’s characters have multiple layers to them that have been differently interpreted by directors; Raajhorshee [De] has also done the same. My character is quite close to Macbeth’s character. It’s interesting how she uses other characters or gets used.

Was it mentally taxing to be in the shoes of Lady Macbeth?

Yes, because of its complexity. There’s a mental struggle that I had to go along with while portraying the character. I have my own way to prepare for roles, so I worked accordingly.

Do you think working with an ensemble cast is challenging?

It’s always a challenge. Most movies have ensemble cast today. But then the character has to stand out. We should see content as content and not highlight it as an ensemble cast. Also, my characters are always pivotal in the movie and Raajhorshee also gives me some of the best characters to play. In fact, those who have watched Abbar Kanchanjangha have also positively discussed my character.

What do you keep in mind while selecting a role?

It should stand out. It should make me think and look different and make the audience think about the character too.

Are you looking to venture out into the Hindi film industry?

I am doing a couple of projects already. I have just completed shooting a film for OTT. There’s another project lined up.

Do you feel there is more scope of exploring yourself as an actor in the Bengali film industry?

Yes. I have a few releases lined up that the viewers will appreciate.

One female character fictional/real you would want to portray on screen

There are many characters. In fact, I always wanted to play a Shakespearean character. So here I’m playing Lady Macbeth. She’s one of my favourite. Meryl Streep is one of my favourite actors.

Would you like to portray her [ Streep] on-screen someday?

Oh my God! She’s my Goddess. I don’t know if I will fit in her role.

Please tell us about your future projects

Deep Fridge, Aranyer Din Ratri, and Roadside Opera, the OTT film will release shortly. These are all in their post–production phase.